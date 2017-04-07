Sundance Institute fellow Joe Talbot, following the Sundance film fest debut of his short film American Paradise, has signed with CAA for representation. The film, which also screened at SXSW in Austin, follows a desperate man in Trump’s America who tries to shift his luck with the perfect crime. Talbot is at work on his feature The Last Black Man In San Francisco, developing it alongside Jimmie Falls, with production slated to begin later in the year.

REX/Shutterstock

Writ Large has added Kelly & Cal director Jen McGowan to its roster. The 2014 comedy-drama starred Juliette Lewis as a former rocker who’s now a suburban mom nostalgic for a life she can no longer have and uncertain of a future where she doesn’t yet fit. It won the Gamechanger Award at SXSW and was picked up by IFC Films. McGowan recently wrapped production on her next film Rust Creek, which stars Hermione Corfield. She’ll continue to be repped by Holmes Weinberg, PC.