Bryan Singer (Legion) will collaborate with digital media company Blackpills on August One, a futuristic thriller set in a world in which the Roman Empire never collapsed.

Created by John Cabrera, the Gilmore Girls actor and creator of the Singer-produced web series H+: The Digital Series, the new August One will be produced by Singer’s Bad Hat Harry, with executive producer Antoine Disle for Rockzeline.

Blackpills describes August One as set in a society “on the brink of collapse” and “a world where the Roman Empire never fell but instead grew into a technologically advanced civilization, a society where the concepts of slavery, corruption and sin have been culturally normalized.”

A release date was not announced.

“After our successes on H+,” said Cabrera, “I’m thrilled to be returning to another digital endeavor with Bryan Singer, Jason Taylor and the entire Bad Hat Harry team. We’re excited to be building the foundations of our world with Rockzeline and Blackpills.”

“I’ve always looked to Bryan Singer and John Cabrera for inspiration when it comes to creating new digital mediums,” says Patrick Holzman, co-founder of Blackpills with Daniel Marhely. “Bryan and John view short form content from a unique lens and it’s an honor to be working with them and the rest of the H+ team again as we expand our space for digital expression.”