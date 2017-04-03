Scrubs alum John C. McGinley is set to co-star opposite Romany Malco and Adhir Kalyan in Brothered Up, CBS’ multi-camera buddy cop comedy from CBS TV Studios.

The deal allows McGinley to be a key series regular on Brothered Up while also continuing on Stan Against Evil. McGinley is the star of the IFC comedy-horror series, on which he also serves as a producer. It begins filming its second season in May in Atlanta.

Written and executive produced by Mark Gross, with sitcom veteran James Burrows directing and exec producing, Brothered Up centers on Calvin (Malco), an emotionally guarded African-American cop who is partnered with Farooq (Kalyan), an emotionally available Pakistani cop, and they are forced to find a way to connect as they patrol a Detroit neighborhood.

McGinley will play Commander Lee, who treats his officers with respect and dignity and always tries to ensure that the team is happy. Merrin Dungey, Nishi Munshi and Glynn Turnan co-star.

McGinley is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn.