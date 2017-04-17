EXCLUSIVE: CBS has made a major cast change on the multi-camera comedy pilot Brothered Up. Comedy veteran D. L. Hughley has been set as the co-lead opposite Adhir Kalyan in the buddy cop sitcom from CBS TV Studios. He replaces Romany Malco who was originally cast in the role. The decision was made after the pilot’s table read last week.

Actor-comedian Hughley previously headlined the multi-camera comedy series The Hughleys, which ran for four seasons on ABC and UPN. Malco has extensive body of work doing drama and single-camera comedy series. I hear the character turned out not to be a good fit for him. The pilot’s taping is slated to take place tomorrow as previously scheduled.

Written and executive produced by Mark Gross, with sitcom veteran James Burrows directing and exec producing, Brothered Up centers on Calvin (Hughley), an emotionally guarded African-American cop who is partnered with Farooq (Kalyan), an emotionally available Pakistani cop, and they are forced to find a way to connect as they patrol a Detroit neighborhood. Hughley’s Calvin is described as a great cop who has always been a lone wolf but now is newly partnered with the optimistic Farooq, who has a gung-ho attitude. John C. McGinley, Merrin Dungey, Nishi Munshi and Glynn Turman co-star.

CBS also recast the lead of its Navy SEAL drama pilot this season, with David Boreanaz replacing Jim Caviezel.

Hughley is currently touring on the Comedy Get Down tour. He is also the host of his own nationally syndicated afternoon radio show, The DL Hughley Show, and recently authored his second book, Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years. Hughley is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Jackoway Tyerman.