The pilot of the Funny Or Die series, starring Hank Azaria, has amassed 2.3 million views since its release last Monday on VOD, TV Everywhere, social and digital platforms, including IFC.com and FunnyOrDie.com.

Brockmire, which originated as a a viral Funny Or Die video short, follows Jim Brockmire (Azaria), a famed major league baseball announcer who suffered an embarrassing public meltdown live on the air a decade ago after discovering his wife’s infidelity. Now, looking to reclaim his career, reputation, and love life, Brockmire takes a job in a small American rust belt town, calling minor league baseball games for the Morristown Frackers. Amanda Peet co-stars as Jules, the strong-willed and hard-drinking proud owner of the Frackers, and Tyrel Jackson Williams stars as Charles, the team’s whiz-kid intern.

Brockmire is written by Joel Church-Cooper, directed by Tim Kirkby, and executive produced by Azaria, Church-Cooper, Kirkby and Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah and Joe Farrell. All episodes will be available online, VOD and via mobile the morning after their linear premiere on IFC.