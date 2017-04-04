Brockmire is getting off to a great start. The critically-praised new original comedy series has already notched more than two million digital views one week ahead of its linear debut on IFC.

The network made the premiere episode of the series, created with Funny or Die, available to watch on platforms including VOD, TV Everywhere, social and digital, including IFC.com before its April 5 premiere on IFC.

The first episode, “Rally Cap,” will be available until the show’s April 5 premiere. After that, all episodes will be available online, VOD and via mobile the morning after their linear premiere.

Brockmire follows Jim Brockmire (Hank Azaria), a famed major league baseball announcer who suffered an embarrassing public meltdown live on the air a decade ago after discovering his wife’s infidelity. Now, looking to reclaim his career, reputation, and love life, Brockmire takes a job in a small American rust belt town, calling minor league baseball games for the Morristown Frackers. Amanda Peet co-stars as Jules, the strong-willed and hard-drinking proud owner of the Frackers, and Tyrel Jackson Williams stars as Charles, the team’s whiz-kid intern.

Brockmire originally appeared as a viral short video on the award-winning comedy website Funny Or Die. The series is written by Joel Church-Cooper, directed by Tim Kirkby, and executive produced by Azaria, Church-Cooper, Kirkby and Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah and Joe Farrell.