After the Easter holiday, Broadway returned to reality with an expected dip last week, as the last of the season’s new shows faced critics and the April 27 deadline for this season’s Tony Awards eligibility loomed. Women have figured prominently and are proving their box office allure: Playing just six performances, Hello, Dolly! followed the wowza reviews for Bette Midler with $1.45 million in ticket sales at the Shubert Theatre, signicantly above listed gross potential, with an average price of $167.81.

Glenn Close continues to bring people to the Nederlander Organization’s Palace Theatre and the revival of Sunset Boulevard; sales were $1.19 million, 70 percent of potential with tickets selling on average for $119.81. At the Nederanders’ Brooks Atkinson, Sara Bareilles is several weeks into her 10-week stint headlining her show, Waitress, bringing in $1.3 million, at an average ticket price of $151.38. Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, playing cosmetics queens Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden in War Paint at the Nederlander, joined the $1 million club, selling 83 per cent of potential with an average ticket price of $123.24.

Barrett Doss and Andy Karl in “Groundhog Day” on Broadway. Joan Marcus

Groundhog Day, at Jujamcyn Theatres’ August Wilson, continues to build on good word of mouth even in light of an injury to leading man Andy Karl at a critics’ preview that has caused him to miss some performances. The show sold $648K in tickets, about half of potential, at the relative-bargain average price of $79.66. Come From Away, at the Shuberts’ Schoenfeld, is SRO, ringing up $1 million in sales, with an average ticket price of $126.40. Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, at the Shuberts’ Imperial, beat the million-dollar mark, with an average price of $127.17.

Several new plays continued to struggle in a week that saw Significant Other shutter early at the Shuberts’ Booth. A Doll’s House, Part 2, at the Shuberts’ Golden, took in $111K, 19 per cent of potential, and will need a push from critics if it’s to survive. At the Shuberts’ Cort, Indecent, which got good to excellent reviews, will need time to build; it took in $221.5K, 25 per cent of potential, with a rock bottom average price of $40. Pulitzer Prize winner Sweat, at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Studio 54, took in $330K, 50 per cent of potential.

Oslo, at Lincoln Center Theater’s Vivian Beaumont, sold $578K in tickets, about 53 per cent of potential, and the Kevin Kline-led revival of Present Laughter, at Jujamcyn’s St. James, had an impressive week, selling $872K worth of tickets, 66 per cent of potential, with an average price of $93.52.

Ticket sales across 38 shows in Week 48 of the 2016 Broadway season totaled $35.9 million, a 13 per cent drop from the previous week, according to the trade group Broadway League. Average ticket price was $113.94, down from $118.35 in Week 47.