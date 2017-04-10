An influx of big new musicals, including Groundhog Day, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Anastasia and Bandstand, has cash registers on Broadway are ringing off the charts, with almost every available theater booked and crowds lining up to see shows.

Broadway’s newest venue, the rehabbed Hudson Theatre, has had a smashing start with the Jake Gyllenhaal-Annaleigh Ashford revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Sunday in the Park With George. The very limited run at the house, which is run by the Ambassador Theatre Group, had sales of $1.2 million last week, 9 percent above the listed gross potential at the 962-seat house, with the average ducat selling for $156.46.

Several other shows were demonstrating the seller’s market for hits in Week 46 of the 2016-17 season. Hamilton, at the Nederlander Organization’s Richard Rodgers, was again the top-selling show, with sales of $3 million, an average price of $276.99 and hitting 2.5 percent above potential. The Bette Midler-led revival of Hello, Dolly!, at the Shubert Organization’s namesake house, continues to soar, at $2 million for seven performances, nearly 19 percent above potential, with an average price of $193.17. Waitress, at the Nederlanders’ Brooks Atkinson, welcomed score author Sara Bareilles into the lead role and oh boy is that paying off — with $1.2 million in sales, 19 percent above potential with an average price of $149.21.

Dear Evan Hansen, at the Shuberts’ Music Box, sold $1.2 million in tickets, also above potential. Perennial best seller The Lion King, Disney’s gift to the Nederlanders at the Minskoff, hit $2 million, a whisker above top gross potential, with an average ticket price of $153.46.

Total sales for 40 shows, according to the trade group Broadway League, were $35.2 million, surpassing last week’s $34.5 million and stomping last year’s $26.9 million. Overall average ticket price was $110.01, about the same as Week 45.

