Broad Green Pictures hired four executives in both its marketing and legal departments with Courtney Harris as senior VP of Digital Marketing, and Anne Collins as VP of field publicity and promotions. Shyla Brown and Cole Loveall both join the movie studio as directors of legal and business affairs.

Harris previously worked at Open Road for five years, most recently as VP, digital marketing where she was responsible for the digital strategy for all theatrical campaigns, including social media and listening, digital creative and digital publicity. Among the films she worked on were The Grey, Nightcrawler, Chef and The Nut Job and the 2016 Oscar Best Picture winner, Spotlight. She previously served on the Digital Marketing team at Lionsgate from 2006 to 2011 where she was integral in developing and executing the digital and social campaigns for The Expendables, Madea Goes to Jail, The Last Exorcism, and the Saw franchise.

Collins, who will now oversee the day-to-day field operations and manage special events as well as national promotions, spent seven years at The Walt Disney Studios, where she led field publicity for such films as Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, Zootopia, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Prior to Disney, she held [ublicity posts at Paramount Vantage, Grace Hill Media and New Line Cinema.

Before joining Broad Green, Brown served as director of business and legal affairs at EuropaCorp Films USA. She also held positions at Lionsgate Films and Lotus Entertainment.

Loveall previously was in the business affairs department at Universal Pictures. Prior to Universal, he was an in-house attorney for the film finance company Screen Capital International where he worked on business and legal affairs for both Screen Capital and their subsidiary, Incentive Filmed Entertainment.