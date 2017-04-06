Brendan Fraser (The Affair, The Mummy franchise) has been cast opposite Max Irons and Mira Sorvino in Condor, AT&T Audience Network’s 10-episode straight-to-series drama produced by MGM Television and Skydance TV.

Inspired by Sydney Pollack’s 1975 political thriller Three Days of the Condor, and written by Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg, Condor follows Joe Turner (Irons), a young CIA analyst whose idealism is tested when he stumbles onto a terrible but brilliant plan that threatens the lives of millions.

Fraser will play Nathan Fowler, an unstable yet efficient central cog in an unholy alliance between the private military company that employs him and the CIA. He’s motivated by his hatred of radical Islam, but also by his inner child’s desire to win the approval of his war-hero father. Nathan is redeemed by his fierce love for his daughter, but that relationship and his fanaticism are on a collision course.

Fraser was most recently seen in the third season of Showtime’s The Affair as Gunther, a menacing security guard in the prison where Noah Solloway (Dominic West) is currently incarcerated. Upcoming projects include indie features The Field and Behind the Curtain of Night. He’s repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.