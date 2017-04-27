Bravo Media is expanding its unscripted programming slate with six new and 18 returning series, including many in the Real Housewives franchise and Vanderpump Rules.

Upcoming new series include Bethenny and Fredrik Property Project (working title), featuring Bethenny Frankel and Fredrik Eklund in their new venture as real estate moguls and business partners. Sell It Like Serhant stars Ryan Serhant (Million Dollar Listing New York) coming to the aid of struggling sales representatives desperate for his expertise. Relationshep follows Charleston’s most eligible and loveable singleton, Shep Rose, as he ventures to various cities across the country in the hopes of finding true love and a committed relationship.

Also on the new series lineup are Southern Charm New Orleans, which gives viewers an exclusive glimpse into the sophisticated Creole culture of NOLA. Love Italian Style (working title) features relationship expert Diann Valentine who takes five beautiful, eligible bachelorettes who can’t find a good American man, all the way to Italy to find a hot Italian husband. And A Night With My Ex, which brings ex couples back together again for one night.

They join the previously announced returns of scripted series Imposters and Odd Mom Out, along with Emmy-winning Top Chef and Emmy-nominated Million Dollar Listing New York.

Summer premieres will include The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Shahs of Sunset, and coming later are new seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Flipping Out, Don’t Be Tardy, Married to Medicine, Below Deck, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Dallas, Emmy-winning Inside the Actor’s Studio, Summer House and Vanderpump Rules.

Bravo’s 1Q17 was the network’s best ranking in 1Q ever for P18-49, 8th in primetime among all ad-supported cable networks, according to the network and Nielsen. Bravo ranks as the #1 cable network on set-top-box VOD (up 30% from 1Q16), and Bravo Digital had its best quarter ever up 23% in visits and up 11% in unique visitors year over year.

“Our fans look to us for a very unique brand of top quality unscripted content they simply cannot get anywhere else,” said Jerry Leo, Executive Vice President, Program Strategy, Lifestyle Networks and Production Bravo. “With many established franchises showing strong ratings growth, we’re able to explore new frontiers, and we believe these new series are really going to resonate with our audience.”

“A continued investment in more content allows us to give marketing partners even more environments to place their brand messaging,” said Laura Molen, Executive Vice President, Lifestyle and Hispanic Advertising Sales Group, NBCUniversal. “We know that the Bravo audience is one of the most engaged, passionate groups out there and we’re excited to work with clients to create authentic opportunities on their behalf.”

Below are details of Bravo’s new unscripted series: