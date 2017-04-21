Bravo has put into development Candy, a one-hour drama from Ben Cory Jones, currently a writer on HBO’s Insecure and WGN America’s Underground. Ross Fineman (Amazon’s Goliath) is aboard as executive producer of the project, which hails from Universal Cable Productions.

The plot centers on the youngest and first African American female mayor as she navigates the treacherous political terrains of one of America’s most violent and poorest cities while balancing her marriage and an illicit affair. The city, the school system, a group of disenfranchised high schoolers and Candy are all in varying degrees of crisis, putting her and the city’s future in jeopardy. She will either become a player on the big stage, or die trying.

Jones also produced the Broad Green Pictures comedy Step Sisters, directed by Drumline‘s Charles Stone III, which is set for release later this year. Fineman’s EP credits include A&E Network’s Damien and FX’s Lights Out.

Jones is repped by WME, Fineman’s Fineman Entertainment and Del Shaw.