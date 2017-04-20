Time Warner’s Turner and Warner Bros. has set Nickelodeon veteran Sundance Feniger as VP and General Manager of its new Boomerang premium VOD service for animation. He will lead the overall Boomerang streaming business across all functions, partnered with DramaFever on technology. He will report jointly to both companies.

“Sundance has a passion for kids content and animation,” Turner and Warner Bros said in a statement. “He also has the technical and data background to understand the underlying business. His knowledge and experience in developing great product will help Boomerang win in this competitive space.”

Announced in March and launched last week, Boomerang mines the massive Hanna-Barbera, Looney Tunes and MGM animation libraries of more than 5,000 titles, including Scooby-Doo, Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny, The Jetsons, and The Flintstones, plus Boomerang original exclusives such as Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz and Wacky Races.

Before joining Boomerang, Feniger was Senior Director of Product Strategy and Development at Nickelodeon, where he developed the strategy and managed premium product for Noggin, Viacom’s first mobile subscription VOD service. He also held multiple leadership positions with the Nickelodeon Games Group, leading monetization operations, premium product management and partnerships for all virtual world and MMO games.