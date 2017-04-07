20th Century Fox’s Blue Sky Studios has extended its lease at it home facility Greenwich American Center that will keep the animation unit behind Ice Age and the upcoming Ferdinand in Connecticut through 2025. The Fox division has been headquartered there since 2009 and employs more than 450 artists, engineers and scientists.

In a release announcing the movie, Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy said Blue Sky has doubled its staff over the last eight years, helping the state’s economy. “Their announcement to stay, reinforces Connecticut’s position as a great location for cutting-edge digital companies,” he said.

The deal was struck with Greenwich American Center owner Tishman-Speyer.

Blue Sky was founded in 1987 and acquired by Fox in 1999. Its credits include the Rio franchise and 2015’s The Peanuts Movie, and this year the company’s renderer CGI Studio won a Technical Achievement Award at the Sci-Tech Oscars.

Next up for the studio is Ferdinand starring the voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon and Gina Rodriguez among others. Rio and Ice Age veteran Carlos Saldanha directs the pic, which is set for a December 15 release.