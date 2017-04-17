The third and final season of Bloodline is right around the corner. The streaming service unveiled the first teaser trailer of the drama, as well as five new photos, and announced the 10-episode final season will debut Friday, May 26.

Bloodline stars Kyle Chandler, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini and Norbert Leo Butz as the Rayburn siblings and Sissy Spacek as the family matriarch. The Rayburns are hardworking pillars of their Florida Keys community, but their past contains dark secrets that they hope remain buried. Paranoia and mistrust build as lies pile up, alliances are shattered and an unthinkable crime takes place. The tight-knit family’s formerly harmonious relationship deteriorates, and good people are forced to consider doing very bad things.

The series is created and executive-produced by Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman, Glenn Kessler and produced by Sony Pictures Television for Netflix.

Check out the teaser above and the first-look photos below:

