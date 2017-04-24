Not for the fainthearted here. Syfy has released the first trailer for its upcoming grindhouse cinema-inspired series Blood Drive starring Alan Ritchson and Christina Ochoa.

After Los Angeles’ last good cop (Ritchson) is forced to join a twisted cross-country death race, his only hope of survival is a dangerous femme fatale who has the need for speed (Ochoa). Oh, and there’s no need for gasoline. “What the f*ck? These cars run on human blood?” asks Ritchson. “Have you seen gas prices lately?”, replies Grace.

The trailer promises each week of the series will feature a new grindhouse inspiration – cannibals, monsters, cults, lawmen, and nymphos and amazons.

The series hails from Universal Cable Productions and executive producers John Hlavin (Underworld Awakening), David Straiton (Bates Motel) and Frederik Malmberg (Let Me In), along with producer Mark Wheeler (Becoming). James Roland (Weeds) created the project and is a co-executive producer on the series.

Blood Drive premieres June 14 at 10 PM on Syfy.

Have a look above.