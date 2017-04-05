Blindspot co-executive producer Alex Berger has closed an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind the drama series, currently in its second season on NBC.

Berger has been on Blindspot since the start, joining after the pilot. He previously worked as a producer on the final season of WBTV’s CBS crime drama series The Mentalist. Before that, Berger worked on the TNT dramedy Franklin & Bash starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Breckin Meyer, and USA’s Covert Affairs starring Piper Perabo.

Berger is repped by UTA, manager A.B. Fischer and attorney Jared Levine.