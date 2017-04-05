ITN Distribution has acquired North American rights to the action-thriller Black Rose, starring and directed by Alexander Nevsky (Showdown in Manila). Written by Brent Huff and George Saunders, the film also stars Kristanna Loken, Adrian Paul, Robert Davi and Matthias Hues. Set for an April 28 theatrical release, it follows a Russian police major (Nevsky) enlisted by the LAPD to help solve a series of gruesome murders perpetrated against young women by a sadistic killer on the mean streets of Hollywood. Nevsky also produced Black Rose through his Hollywood Storm. The film is executive produced by Sheldon Lettich and Robert Madrid. ITN Distribution President Stuart Alson negotiated the deal along with Nevsky on behalf of the filmmakers.

Uncork’d has acquired writer-director Ken Wardrop’s documentary Mom & Me for a day-and-date U.S. release May 5. Delicately challenging the familiar love story shared between a son and his mother, the film is shot in Oklahoma — recently voted the “manliest state” in the country. With Mother’s Day coming soon, radio show host Joe Cristiano wants to investigate if the manliest men are willing to call in and discuss their mothers on air.

Artsploitation Films has acquired U.S. rights from Devilworks for Red Christmas, an Australian horror film directed by Craig Anderson. The film stars horror veteran Dee Wallace as the mother of a squabbling family, gathered together in a remote Outback estate on Christmas Eve. When a mysterious, deformed young man named Cletus appears at their door, things soon go from petty insults to bloody violence as Wallace attempts to protect her family from the vengeful intruder. Artsploitation President Ray Murray said a limited theatrical run is scheduled for August, with DVD/Blu-ray and VOD set for October. The U.S. premiere and initial festival run will be announced in the coming weeks.