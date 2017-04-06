Billie Lourd To Star In ‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 On FX

EXCLUSIVE: Scream Queens breakout Billie Lourd is set as a lead opposite Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters in the upcoming seventh season of Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series American Horror Story. In addition to returning AHS stars Paulson and Peters, Lourd joins fellow new addition to the horror drama franchise, Billy Eichner.

As usual, details about Lourd’s character are being kept under wraps. Also little is known about the premise of the new AHS installment beyond the fact that it is set in the aftermath of the recent presidential election, with the first episode taking place on Election Night.