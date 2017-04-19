Fox News Channel star Bill O’Reilly has issued a statement calling “disheartening” Fox News’s decision to cut ties with its biggest star over what he calls “completely unfounded claims.”

In FNC’s Mediabuzz coverage of today’s announcement, Howard Kurtz reported his bosses severed ties to O’Reilly “after mounting allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior prompted the network to end his program.”

O’Reilly’s statement: