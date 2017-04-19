Fox News Channel star Bill O’Reilly has issued a statement calling “disheartening” Fox News’s decision to cut ties with its biggest star over what he calls “completely unfounded claims.”
In FNC’s Mediabuzz coverage of today’s announcement, Howard Kurtz reported his bosses severed ties to O’Reilly “after mounting allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior prompted the network to end his program.”
O’Reilly’s statement:
Over the past 20 years at Fox News I have been extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history, which has consistently informed and entertained millions of Americans and significantly contributed to building Fox into the dominant news network in television. It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today.
I will always look back on my time with Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers. I wish only the best for Fox News Channel.
How much are they going to pay him to go away?
“But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today.” -BOR
No, it’s not. Most men – even those that are more public, more polarizing and more political than Bill O’Reilly – don’t have this problem. It’s you, Bill. That’s the “no spin” truth.
Bill says he wishes “only the best for the Fox News Channel.” I don’t buy it. That’s gotta be spin! 😀