Bill O’Reilly’s weekly audience jumped 12% in total viewers and same the news demo with word he and Fox News had settled, for a total of about $13M, multiple harassment claims women had made against him over more than decade.

The O’Reilly Factor averaged 3.706M viewers and 652K news-demo viewers for the week, by the end of which upwards of 70+ companies had asked that their ads be removed from the program. O’Reilly’s program was the week’s highest ranked among all cable news programs, both in overall audience and in the key sales demo.

Friday, when reports broke of the U.S. missile attack on a Syrian airfield, The O’Reilly Factor clocked its biggest crowd of the week: 3.8 million total viewers and 759K news-demo viewers.

Fox News’ parent company, 21st Century Fox, over the weekend confirmed attorney Lisa Bloom’s assertion on CNN’s Reliable Sources today that it was investigating the sexual harassment claims made by her client against host Bill O’Reilly. Bloom represents Wendy Walsh, the former O’Reilly Factor guest who says she was promised a contributor gig only to have it evaporate after she rebuffed O’Reilly’s sexual advances. Meanwhile the number of companies that have asked to have their ads removed from O’Reilly’s show is now in the 70’s.