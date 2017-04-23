Without providing any detail beyond time and place, ousted Fox News host Bill O’Reilly set a return to his personal podcast for tomorrow evening. “The No Spin News Returns April 24 7 PM Easter,” says a banner on O’Reilly’s website.

Related
Tucker Carlson Books Caitlyn Jenner For First Night In Bill O'Reilly's Timeslot

O’Reilly’s podcast is available to members of his premium website, with prices to join ranging from a monthly $4.95 to $54.95 for 365 days.

21st Century Fox announced the departure of the former host of Fox’s The O’Reilly Factor in the wake of a New York Times expose on the $13 million settlements with five women who had accused O’Reilly of sexual harassment. Tucker Carlson now hosts the 8 pm slot on Fox, with The Five at 9 pm.