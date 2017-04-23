Without providing any detail beyond time and place, ousted Fox News host Bill O’Reilly set a return to his personal podcast for tomorrow evening. “The No Spin News Returns April 24 7 PM Easter,” says a banner on O’Reilly’s website.

O’Reilly’s podcast is available to members of his premium website, with prices to join ranging from a monthly $4.95 to $54.95 for 365 days.

21st Century Fox announced the departure of the former host of Fox’s The O’Reilly Factor in the wake of a New York Times expose on the $13 million settlements with five women who had accused O’Reilly of sexual harassment. Tucker Carlson now hosts the 8 pm slot on Fox, with The Five at 9 pm.