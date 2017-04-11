Big Little Lies author Lianne Moriarty is definitely open to a second installment of the limited series, which recently wrapped on HBO.

Rex/Shutterstock

Moriarty tells Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald she has been approached by the producers for a possible sequel. “I have started to think about ways this could continue,” she said. “The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn’t write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we’ll see what happens.”

For now, HBO does not have plans for a second installment, but has not closed the door to that following a solid run with ratings growth. The series ended its seven-episode run with the finale premiere viewership up 64% above the February debut.

The high-profile series, written by David E. Kelley and directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, sported a killer cast with stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Alexander Skarsgård. Based on Moriarty’s book of the same name, the series is described as a subversive comedy which tells the tale of three mothers of kindergartners whose apparently perfect lives unravel to the point of murder.

Vallée has previously said “it’s a one-time deal” and should be left at the peak it’s achieved. But Witherspoon has been vocal about wanting to move forward with a second season, even asking fans to lobby Moriarty on Facebook.

One change from the book was the decision not to explicitly include the backstory of Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) and her abusive father in the series, something that Moriarty sees as a possible open door to a follow-up.

“My original reaction was what have they done? How have they left that out?,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald. “But a lot of people have said that they could tell [what was Bonnie’s true story], there had been little hints and that you can take that away. It’s implied in her performances and some little lines. I think I might have preferred to have had it in there but I wouldn’t argue against it either. It also leaves open the possibility of season two.”

So there you go — Season 2?. Stay tuned.