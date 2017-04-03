HBO’s Big Little Lies had a strong finish, extending its streak to three consecutive weeks of new series highs with the finale last night. The last episode of the limited series drew 1.9 million viewers for the 9 PM premiere telecast, up +34% from 1.4 million last Sunday, and 2.5 million viewers for the night — both new high marks for the drama starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Alexander Skarsgård. Big Little Lies ended its seven-episode run with the finale premiere viewership +64% above the February debut.

The strong ratings finish of Big Little Lies on the linear network, its solid social media buzz and potent multi-platform viewing — episodes of the series’ average is 7.1 million viewers and climbing, led by the premiere’s nearly 9 million viewers to-date – raise the question about a potential second installment. Like HBO’s True Detective and The Night Of, Big Little Lies was intended for a limited run. True Detective eventually became a series with a second season and a third in the works. There are also discussion about a second installment of The Night Of.

There are currently no plans for a second season of Big Little Lies but HBO is said to be leaving the door open if the creative team behind the limited series, which includes writer David E. Kelley and director Jean-Marc Vallée, come up with an idea to extend the franchise.

Here are Kelley and Vallée talking about the finale: