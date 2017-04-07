Better Call Saul writer-producer Gordon Smith has closed an overall deal with the studio behind the acclaimed AMC series, Sony Pictures TV. Under the pact, he is currently a consulting producer on Sony TV’s WGN America drama series Outsiders and will return to Better Call Saul for the fully expected fourth season.

Smith is a home-grown talent. He started as a production and writers assistant on Sony TV’s Breaking Bad before landing a staff writer job on offshoot Better Call Saul where he quickly emerged as a key writer. Smith’s very first produced TV script, the 2015 Better Call Saul episode Five-0, earned Smith a writing Emmy nomination, with the Gloves Off 2016 episode landing him a WGA Award nomination earlier this year. Smith also shared in Better Call Saul‘s 2016 and 2017 WGA nominations for best drama and best new series.

Smith is repped by ICM Partners.