BET Networks has unveiled its 2017-18 programming slate at its annual Upfront presentation in New York. The lineup includes a new scripted dramedy from Kevin Hart, new late-night comedy shows from Steve Harvey, Wanda Sykes and Chris Rock (previously announced), and a new unscripted relationship series Love Room from the producers of the Love & Hip Hop franchise. BET also greenlighted The Bobby Brown Story miniseries as a follow-up to its hit The New Edition Story, and docuseries Death Row Chronicles, the story behind Death Row Records.

Returning series include dramas The Quad, The Breaks and Hit the Floor, along with specials, and tentpole events including Lip Sync Battle Special Editions, its flagship BET Awards, BET Experience, BET Hip Hop Awards, Black Girls Rock, Soul Train Awards and Soul Train Weekend.

BET, the No. 1 cable network for African American viewers 18-49 for 16 consecutive years, is continuing to tap into the power of African American women on its sister network, Centric, which is being refreshed to BET Her. Targeting AA women 25-54, the 24-hour BET Her will focus on music, culture, travel and lifestyle. BET Her will officially launch on October 1.

BET also has joined forces with Twitter for the first-ever industry analysis of the overall impact and importance of “Black Twitter”, described as a digital water cooler where African Americans exchange ideas and opinions that are centered on the Black experience. Twitter and BET will release findings in a joint session in June.

BET continues to maintain a strong social media presence, leading all major cable networks with over 15 billion annual social impressions. BET Digital’s Snapchat Live Stories have garnered 22.5 million global unique users and 381 million global total Snap views for the combined 2016 BET Awards, BET Experience and BET Hip Hop Awards.

“Over the last 37 years, BET has cultivated a deep and lasting relationship with our viewers, as we remain the premiere destination for lovers of African American culture. This year, we are saying yes to all things black, with more premium original programming and best-in-class tentpoles that reflect and invigorate our viewers,” said Debra Lee, Chairman and CEO, BET Networks. “BET’s global influence is stronger than ever and we are continuing to expand beyond the television screen to impact our audience – and the world – across multiple platforms.”

Below is a detailed look at BET’s new 2017-18 series, miniseries and docuseries: