EXCLUSIVE: Bella Thorne will star in Broad Green Pictures’ Bad Influence about a mother who must risk everything to protect her college-aged son when the first girl he’s ever fallen for (Thorne) turns out to be not just a bad influence, but a deadly one. Broad Green is financing and distributing the film which is being produced by Jennifer Gibgot and Adam Shankman via their Offspring Entertainment banner from a script by Tyger Williams.

Gabriel and Daniel Hammond will executive produce for Broad Green, along with Thorne and Thor Bradwell.

Thorne just wrapped production on The Death and Life of John F. Donovan in which she appears opposite Jessica Chastain and Kit Harington.

The actress made her film festival debut at SXSW 2016 with Awesomeness Films’ Shovel Buddies and Focus Features’ Ratchet and Clank. Next up, Thorne is starring in the new Freeform series Famous in Love. She can also be seen in Awesomeness Films’ You Get Me (2017), Warner Bros.’ The Babysitter (2017), and Midnight Sun opposite Patrick Schwarzenegger (2018).

Thorne, who is currently filming Break My Heart 1000 Times in Winnipeg, is represented by CAA, Thirty Three Management, and Howard Fishman of Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum, Matlof and Fishman.