On an Easter Sunday that saw the NBA playoffs underway with the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers on ABC in the afternoon, the series finale of Girls and the final-season debut of The Leftovers on HBO, plus the premiere of Guerrilla on Showtime, there was some serious jive talkin’ on the Big 4.

Specifically, CBS aired its Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees (1.2/4), which ran from 8-10 PM. With some MCing from Saturday Night Live star John Travolta plus renditions of the music of the Brothers Gibbs by Celine Dion, John Legend, Stevie Wonder and more (and of course Barry Gibb himself), the post-Grammys special had them dancing in the aisles.

On a relatively non-competitive Sunday, it also them busting a move in the ratings. Compared to the last such special on the House of Moonves, last night’s Bee Gees shindig was up a strong 50% among adults 18-49 from Sinatra 100: An All-Star Grammy Concert. The night’s top-rated show, Stayin’ Alive was also the most watched with 10.26 million tuning in — up 17% from what the Ol’ Blue Eyes special did. We should give some context here on those comparisons as Sinatra 100 faced Sunday Night Football and a primetime speech by then-President Barack Obama.

To make a slightly more elongated comparison, up against the Stevie Wonder special Songs In The Key Of Life: An All Star Grammy Salute on a packed February 16, 2015 (a Monday), last night’s Stayin’ Alive was down 14% in the key demo.

With the success of Stayin’ Alive, 60 Minutes (0.9/4) and Elementary (0.6/3), CBS easily took Sunday’s gold medal in 18-49 and total viewership. Even though the 7 PM news mag show was down 43% from last week’s slot-adjusted and golf-inflated result, and Elementary declined 25% from its last somewhat regularly schedule show of March 26, the net drew a 10/4 rating and 8.26 million viewers.

Otherwise, on a night that saw Fox playing encores, there was a lot of the same this Easter. Coming off a Little Big Shots (0.8/3) repeat, NBC’s Chicago Justice (0.9/3) and the Jennifer Lopez-starring Shades Of Blue (0.7/3) were even with the fast affiliates of their April 9 airings. ABC’s full schedule of Once Upon A Time (0.7/3), Match Game (0.6/2) and Guerrilla creator John Ridley’s American Crime (0.4/2) were also even with last week.

