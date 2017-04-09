Refresh for latest…: In their 4th weekend at the worldwide ball, Beauty And The Beast waltzed to a global cume of $977.4M as the star-crossed couple is poised to cross $1B this week. A $36.1M overseas frame pushed the international box office on the Bill Condon-directed film to $545.1M. It also helped The Walt Disney Studios clock $1B+ in 2017 overseas receipts with $1.007B to date.

But, Belle and her prince dipped to No. 3 overall this session, trailing Ghost In The Shell ($41.3M) and The Boss Baby ($37.5M).

Thanks to a weekend largely led by China, Paramount/DreamWorks/Reliance’s Ghost In The Shell emerged as the No. 1 film overseas this frame. In the Middle Kingdom, the Scarlett Johansson-starrer earned $21.4M — higher than the actress’ 2014 actioner Lucy which bowed to $20M there.

In the Japanese launch, Ghost came in with $3.2M. While the film has been decently received there, and the market is slow burn, neither it nor China are expected to fully bail Ghost out.

The international cume is now $92.8M and some industry estimates see it landing between $150M and $175M at the end of the day. Particularly with The Fate Of The Furious revving up in China on Friday and then in Japan on April 28. Beauty And The Beast hits the latter on April 21.

DreamWorks Animation/Fox Coming in 2nd this session, between Cyborg and Beast, is DreamWorks Animation/Fox’s The Boss Baby with $37.5M in 46 markets. The 3rd session pushed the tot across the $100M mark for $110.4M in overseas rattle-dazzle and 30 markets still to be delivered. At today’s exchange rates in the same suite, the family comedy is outpacing Trolls (+63%), Rio (+40%), The Croods (+20%) and Sing (+14%).

In other weekend activity, Sony Pictures Animation’s Smurfs: The Lost Village added $22M for a $42.1M offshore total thus far; and Warner Bros’ Kong: Skull Island pounded out another $16M for an overseas cume of $377.8M and a global warchest of $534.4M.

Also from Warner Bros, new entry Going In Style is coming in fashionably versus comps and opened to $4.3M in 32 markets.

Setting a new milestone, Lionsgate’s six-time Oscar winner La La Land has reached $287.8M internationally to surpass the lifetime of The Hunger Games.

Breakdowns on the above films and more are being updated below.

