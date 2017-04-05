Disney’s Beauty And The Beast hit a pair of major milestones on Tuesday as it continues an enchanted box office dance around the world. Bill Condon’s update on the 1991 animated classic became the 26th film in history to cross $400M domestically, and has also hit a nice round $900M worldwide.

The split is now $401.1M through Tuesday in North America and $498.9M at the international box office. This beauty, which is the No. 1 movie of 2017 domestically, overseas and worldwide, is on her way to $1B global likely sometime next week — and she doesn’t even hit Japan until April 21.

BATB is coming off of a $67M weekend at offshore turnstiles. It has held the No. 1 slot at the international box office for three frames in a row and in several key markets (Germany, Spain, the UK, Brazil, Korea, Australia) it remained tops despite new arrivals. Notably, in Europe the regional cume at the weekend exceeded the lifetimes of Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Captain America: Civil War and Suicide Squad.

On Monday, Emma Watson and Dan Stevens added $8.5M in rose petals to the overseas gross, and a further $9M on Tuesday, each roughly 13% of the previous weekend.

After 19 days in UK release, Mrs Potts and the rest of the castle dwellers have pushed box office there to £53.6M in local currency, making BATB the biggest Disney live action title ever in the market. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (£52.52M) was the previous record holder — maintaining its position since 2006.

Domestically, Tuesday was worth $4.6M for 10% of the third frame (and up from $3.1M on Monday). BATB has surpassed Frozen in North America to become the 25th highest-grossing movie ever.

The Top 10 overseas markets are as follows: China ($83.3M), the UK ($66.8M), Brazil ($32.3M), Korea ($30.7M) and Mexico ($27.2M).