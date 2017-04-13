Refresh for latest…: Disney’s Beauty And The Beast has waltzed across the global $1B box office threshold, reaching the milestone on Wednesday. The Bill Condon-helmed live-action update on 1991’s animated classic has been in worldwide release since March 16. It still has Japan to come on April 21, meaning this beauty has still has plenty of rose petals ahead.

The movie was already 2017’s highest-grosser domestically, internationally and worldwide and is also the biggest live-action movie musical of all time. This past weekend, Emma Watson and Dan Stevens’ titular characters helped the Walt Disney Studios clock $1B+ in 2017 overseas receipts.

BATB has maintained strong holds offshore and domestically and crossed $500M at the international box office over the last frame. We are waiting on the full official totals through Tuesday and will update shortly.

MORE…