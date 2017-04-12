Roadside Attractions has released a new trailer for the Miguel Arteta-directed upcoming drama Beatriz At Dinner, set to bow in theaters June 9. The film, which debuted at Sundance this year, has a stellar cast that includes Salma Hayek, Chloë Sevigny, John Lithgow, Connie Britton, Jay Duplass and David Warshofsky.

Written by Mike White, the pic follows Beatriz (Hayek), an immigrant from a poor town in Mexico, who has drawn on her innate kindness to build a career as a health practitioner. Doug Strutt (Lithgow) is a cutthroat, self-satisfied billionaire. When these two opposites meet at a dinner party, their worlds collide and neither will be the same.

Aaron L. Gilbert, Pamela Koffler, David Hinojosa and Christine Vachon produced.

Check out the video above.