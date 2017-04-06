Music fans, this one’s for you. Host Jamie Foxx has a million-dollar question in Beat Shazam, Fox’s new interactive musical game show based on the popular Shazam app from The Voice producer Mark Burnett, Don’t Forget the Lyrics creator Jeff Apploff and Shazam Entertainment Limited. The first promo for the series was unveiled during tonight’s episode of Empire.

FOX

Beat Shazam pits teams of two against each other as they race the clock to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the highest score will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song-identification app, for the chance to win a cash prize.

The series first was announced in August and received a straight-to-series order. In January during the network’s Television Critics Association, Foxx was named as host of the game show.

Foxx also will serve as an executive producer on the show, along with Apploff, Burnett, Rich Riley and Lauren Zalaznick. Beat Shazam was created by Apploff and is produced by Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television in association with Shazam.

Beat Shazam premieres on May 25. Check out the first promo above.

