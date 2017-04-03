BBC Worldwide Productions, the Los Angeles-based studios of BBC Worldwide North America, has hired Matt Loze to Head of Scripted. He’ll report to Matt Forde, Executive VP of Content Production, Sales and Distribution, BBC Worldwide North America. Loze will be responsible for setting and implementing a scripted program strategy which will focus on reformats of BBC and other British IP for digital and linear network partners. He will oversee every facet from development to production to delivery. Angie Stphenson, Senior VP, Scripted Development, and Emma Strain, who joined the company recently as VP, Comedy Development, will report directly to Loze. Loze has more than 20 years of experience in the business including, most recently, serving as Senior VP of Programming for Fox 21 Television Studios where he guided a cross section of drama development and production and where he was responsible for bringing to the marketplace shows such as Burn Notice, White Collar, Graceland and Complications. Prior to his role at Fox, he headed scripted drama for Pearson North America, which is now Fremantle Entertainment.

German powerhouse production outfit Constantin Film and broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 are renewing their licensing deal for another two years, which will see all Constantin’s national and international in-house productions for 2017 and 2018 air on ProSiebenSat.1 stations. The deal will include the third and final part of the hit comedy franchise Fack Ju Goehte. The first two films in the series from director and screenwriter Bora Dagtekin had 15.1 million admissions in the country while the first instalment premiered on ProSieben in October last year, achieving a record market share of around 32% among 14-49 year-old viewers. “We are delighted that our long-standing and trusting partnership with ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE will persist and that our in-house and co-productions will continue to have a home on the stations of ProSiebenSat.1 Group,” said Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz.

Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment’s Despicable Me 3 will have its world premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France on June 14. The film sees Steve Carrell and Kristen Wiig return to voice Gru and Lucy respectively while South Park creator Trey Parker will join to voice the role of villain Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who’s grown up to become obsessed with the character he played in the 1980s and proves to be Gru’s most formidable nemesis to date. It’ll be the second year running that an Universal/Illumination pic has opened Annecy: Last year its animated hit The Secret Life of Pets world premiered at the festival. This year’s fest takes place from June 12-17.