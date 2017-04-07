Baywatch is opening one day earlier on Thursday May 25 instead of Friday, May 26. In a weekend where Disney has a fifthquel to a popular franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, there’s no harm in Paramount getting out there early by a day to build up some momentum. At this early stage, box office forecasts for Pirates are north of $115M for four-days. Arguably, there’s some audience overlap here, with Baywatch’s older males and females and Pirates’ four quad. This despite the fact that with the R-rating, Baywatch is the adult choice.

What this means is that Baywatch will technically previews on the Wednesday night prior to Memorial Day weekend. Paramount needs a win here after the Ghost in the Shell debacle and Baywatch would be a nice way to start the summer for them. The studio made a big deal out of the pic at CinemaCon with stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario among those castmembers showing up amid beefcakes and beautiful swim-suited bodies firing off towel guns.

Seth Gordon directs the feature adaptation of the 1990s TV series. If Baywatch works, it will bring hope to TV feature adaptations which have recently drowned at the box office with Warner Bros.’ CHIPS ($15.7M).