Marvel Boss On ‘Avengers’ Director Joss Whedon Taking On DC’s ‘Batgirl’: “We Couldn’t Be More Supportive”

Is Avengers filmmaker Joss Whedon a turncoat to the Marvel universe, walking across the street to Warner Bros. where he’s in talks to helm its DC pic Batgirl?

There’s no hard feelings as far as Marvel president Kevin Feige is concerned.

“He called a couple months ago, which he didn’t have to do and was super cool of him and super nice of him” said Feige at a press meeting Monday. “And we couldn’t be more supportive. We want to see a Joss Whedon Batgirl film be awesome.”

It’s no secret that there was bad blood for a moment between Whedon and Marvel following 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, with the filmmaker telling the press about his clashes with the studio over key scenes he wanted to keep. Last spring at the Tribeca Film Festival, in a conversation with Hulk star Mark Ruffalo, Whedon made a public apology of sorts, saying his remarks were “a disservice to the movie, the studio and myself” and told Deadline he wasn’t against working with Marvel again.

In further conversation yesterday on above-the-line people’s indulgences in comic-book properties outside the Marvel/Disney universe, Feige was asked about Josh Brolin — known for his work in the Avengers movies as Thanos — taking on the role of Cable in Fox/Marvel’s Deadpool 2.

Again, no sour grapes, per Feige.

“We don’t have anything written into our contracts about other roles that people can do,” said the Marvel chief. “Indiana Jones and Han Solo are the same person … it hasn’t been a problem. And I think Thanos and Cable are two very different characters.”