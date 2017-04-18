VH1 scored its best primetime adults 18-49 Live+Same Day average on any night since 2013 with the Season 6 premieres of Basketball Wives and TI & Tiny: The Family Hustle and Week 7 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Basketball Wives at 9 PM opened its sixth season with a 1.83 Live+same day rating among adults 18-49 — up triple digits from its Season 5 premiere and a series high — and 2.6 million viewers.

TI & Tiny: The Family Hustle also was up year-to-year, with its Season 6 opener delivering a 1.67 P18-49 L+SD at 10 PM, the reality series’ highest rated premiere since 2013, and a 1.64 at 10:30 PM. The debut averaged 2.4 million viewers.

The addition of Basketball Wives and T & Tiny boosted 8 PM anchor Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, which grew from last week to log the highest marks for the night, a 2.28 P18-49 (LSD) and 3.1 million total viewers.

VH1, which has posted seven consecutive quarters of ratings growth, also had the three most social shows on cable last night with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta at #1, followed by Basketball Wives (#2) and T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle (#3).