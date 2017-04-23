In advance of the BAFTA TV Awards on May 14, the British Academy of Film and Television arts handed out prizes to behind-the-scenes talent in London this evening. Four programs won two BAFTAs each: The Crown, The Night Manager, National Treasure and Planet Earth II.

Netflix’s historical drama The Crown, starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith and produced by Left Bank Pictures, picked up awards for Costume Design and Special as well as Visual & Graphic Effects, while espionage thriller The Night Manager, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, won in Editing: Fiction and Sound: Fiction.

Meanwhile, National Treasure, which sees Robbie Coltrane play a television comedian who is accused of raping a 15 year-old girl several years earlier, saw helmer Marc Munden win for Director: Fiction as well as Original Music. David Attenborough’s epic natural history series Planet Earth II, received the Photography: Factual and Sound Factual awards.

UK writer Sally Wainwright won Writer: Drama for Happy Valley, making it her third BAFTA to date in this category and her fifth overall. In Writer: Comedy, Stefan Golaszewski took home the second BAFTA of his career for Mum.

James Friend won the BAFTA for Photography & Light: Fiction for Rillington Place while Tanya Lodge won Make Up & Hair Design for San Junipero (Black Mirror) and Chris Roope fought off stiff competition in Production Design, winning for War & Peace.

As previously announced, renowned prop master Bobby Warans was awarded the BAFTA Special Award for his outstanding contribution to production design.

The Crown leads the list of nominations for the BAFTA TV Awards on May 14, with five noms while The Night Manager earned just one nomination.

Here’s the full list of BAFTA Craft winners:

SPECIAL AWARD

Bobby Warans

BREAKTHROUGH TALENT sponsored by Sara Putt Associates

MAHALIA BELO (Director) Ellen – Touchpaper Television/Channel 4

COSTUME DESIGN

MICHELE CLAPTON The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

DIGITAL CREATIVITY

ALCHEMY VR, ATLANTIC DIGITAL David Attenborough’s Great Barrier Reef Dive – Atlantic Productions/BBC One

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

JAMES BLUEMEL Exodus: Our Journey to Europe – KEO Films/BBC Two

DIRECTOR: FICTION sponsored by 3 Mills Studios

MARC MUNDEN National Treasure – The Forge/Channel 4

DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA

CHRIS POWER Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV Studios/Mitre Television/ITV

EDITING: FACTUAL

ANDY WORBOYS Hillsborough – Very Much So Productions/BBC Two

EDITING: FICTION

BEN LESTER The Night Manager – The Ink Factory/Demarest/Character Seven/BBC One

ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM

BERNIE DAVIS, DAVID COLE, KEVIN DUFF, PATRICK DOHERTY Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2016 – BBC Studios/BBC One

MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN

TANYA LODGE San Junipero (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow/Netflix

ORIGINAL MUSIC

CRISTOBAL TAPIA DE VEER National Treasure – The Forge/Channel 4

PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL

JOHN AITCHISON, ROB WHITWORTH, MARK MACEWEN Planet Earth II (Cities) – BBC Studios/BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One

PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION

JAMES FRIEND Rillington Place – BBC Studios/Bandit Television/BBC One

PRODUCTION DESIGN

CHRIS ROOPE War & Peace – BBC Studios/BBC Wales/Lookout Point/TWC/BBC One

SOUND: FACTUAL

GRAHAM WILD, KATE HOPKINS, TIM OWENS Planet Earth II (Cities) – BBC Studios/BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One

SOUND: FICTION

AITOR BERENGUER, HOWARD BARGROFF, ALEX SAWYER, ADAM ARMITAGE The Night Manager – The Ink Factory/Demarest/Character Seven/BBC One

SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS

ONE OF US, MOLINARE The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY

RICHARD NORLEY, LEE JACOBS, CALLUM O’REILLY Paralympics 2016 – Sunset + Vine/Channel 4

WRITER: COMEDY

STEFAN GOLASZEWSKI Mum – Big Talk Productions/BBC Two

WRITER: DRAMA

SALLY WAINWRIGHT Happy Valley – Red Production Company/BBC One