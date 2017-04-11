Refresh for latest…: The nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts TV Awards are being announced this morning in London. The Craft Awards nominations, which were announced at the end of last month, are generally a good guide for the main TV nods, however, with landmark BBC natural history series Planet Earth II leading below-the-line mentions, today’s nominations should offer a change-up as these races skew more towards drama, comedy and entertainment. Series to keep an eye on here are expected to be Netflix’s epic period drama The Crown and the BBC’s John Le Carré adaptation The Night Manager as well as The Weinstein Co’s BBC One Tolstoy adaptation, War And Peace. We’ll be updating the nominees as they are announced, so check back for updates. Sue Perkins will host the TV Awards on May 14.