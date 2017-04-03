EXCLUSIVE: Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Bad Day For The Cut, the Northern Ireland-set revenge thriller from first-time feature director Chris Baugh that bowed this year at the Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight section. A 2017 theatrical release is planned.

Nigel O’Neill (Game Of Thrones) stars as middle-aged Donal, who lives on a small rural farm with his beloved mother. When she is murdered after an apparent home invasion, he sets off on a bloody mission to avenge her death. Baugh and Brendan Mullin co-wrote the script, and Susan Lynch, Józef Pawlowski, Stella McCusker and Stuart Graham co-star.

“Bad Day For The Cut is an amazing achievement – it puts a spin on the revenge thriller that’s just so incredibly fresh,” said Dylan Marchetti, SVP Acquisitions at Well Go USA. “One review referenced both the Dardenne brothers and Jeremy Saulnier in the same sentence, and that sums up quite perfectly what Chris has accomplished here.”

Six Mile Hill Productions’ Katy Jackson and Mullin are producers on the pic filmed entirely in Northern Ireland with funding from Northern Ireland Screen. The deal was negotiated by Marchetti on behalf of Well Go USA and Nate Bolotin at XYZ Films for the filmmakers.

Well Go USA has been focused on releasing Asian films in the U.S. market; recent titles include Yeon Sang-ho’s Train To Busan, Feng Xiaogang’s I Am Not Madame Bovary and Don Coscarelli’s Phantasm: Remastered.