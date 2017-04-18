EXCLUSIVE: Chris Baugh and Brendan Mullin, the team behind the Northern Ireland-set revenge thriller Bad Day For The Cut, have inked with CAA.

Sundance Film Festival

The pic, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year in the Midnight section, stars Nigel O’Neill (Game Of Thrones) as middle-aged Donal, who lives on a rural farm with his beloved mother. When she is murdered after an apparent home invasion, he sets off on a bloody mission to avenge her death. Baugh directed in his helming debut and co-wrote the script with Mullin, who produced. It was funded by Northern Ireland Screen.

Well Go USA acquired North American rights earlier this month and plans a 2017 theatrical release.

The pair continue to be repped by Independent Talent Group in the UK.