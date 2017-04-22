BREAKING: James Cameron are shooting the films concurrently and now the release dates have been pegged for the sequels the biggest box office hit of all time: Avatar, which took in $2.7B worldwide. 20th Century Fox’s plan has been to churn out sequel after sequel after Avatar 2 hits theaters every year and that’s what was announced on the Avatar Facebook page this AM. The first sequel will be released on Dec. 18, 2020, followed by Dec. 17, 2021 and then two years later on Dec. 20, 2024 and then Dec. 19, 2025. More to come …