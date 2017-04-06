Authentic Entertainment has promoted four key executives to EVP and VP roles.

Authentic Entertainment

Jeffrey L. Weaver has been elevated to EVP Production and Content and Paul Halperin to EVP Business & Finance. In addition, Nneka Enurah has been named VP Multi-Platform & Partnerships and Deb Jackson as VP Production.

Formerly SVP Current Programming, Weaver has overseen 16 original TV series, four digital series and six pilots since joining Authentic in 2011. Weaver received two Emmy nominations for the reboot of A&E’s Intervention and served as showrunner on TLC’s hit Little People, Big World. Weaver also ran the inaugural season of Tanked for Animal Planet and three seasons of Auction Kings on Discovery Channel.

Halperin, formerly SVP Finance and Risk Management, manages all business and financial matters for the company. Halperin joined Authentic in 2008 from Broadview Media, where he spent eight years as a production manager, executive in charge of production and executive producer.

In her new role, Enurah will lead creative development efforts for original video content across all platforms and is tasked with establishing new strategic partnerships in the digital space. Enurah recently sold the branded series Glow with Me. She also was responsible for the sale of Breaking Bass, a docuseries commissioned by Complex Network’s digital channel Rated Red, slated to premiere this summer on Go90.

Jackson joined Authentic in 2006 as Production Manager and eventually moved to up to Line Producer, where she won a Daytime Emmy for her work on Food Network’s Best Thing I Ever Made. Before her promotion, Jackson oversaw the production department on more than 30 series for networks such as Bravo, TLC, HGTV, Travel Channel, Food Network and History.

Authentic is the production company behind such unscripted hits as Toddlers & Tiaras, Flipping Out, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Ace of Cakes, Best Thing I Ever Ate and the upcoming return of Trading Spaces for TLC. In addition, GSN just announced it’s picked up UK game show Pointless to development.

“I’m thrilled to announce these promotions,” said Authentic Co-Founder and CEO Lauren Lexton. “In the changing landscape of entertainment, Jeff, Nneka, Deb and Paul have a combined base of knowledge and experience that retains the Authentic brand and also moves us into the future. Along with the rest of the Authentic team, we are in a great place to continue our success in cable and partner with strategic players to solidify a foothold in the multiplatform world.”