Things move fast on the CW superhero series but Team Arrow just got a bit more solid for the upcoming Season 6 of the Warner Bros. Television production. After fighting the good fight next to Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen this season, Rick Gonzalez and Juliana Harkavy have been promoted to series regulars for next year.

Reaper alum Gonzalez plays street smart new recruit-in-training Rene Martinez/Wild Dog on Arrow while The Walking Dead actor Harkavy portrays Dinah Drake. Harkavy’s character has gone from a police detective after the Green Arrow to becoming the new Black Canary on the Andrew Kreisberg, Marc Guggenheim, and Greg Berlanti-executive produced show. The duo were previously in a recurring role status on Arrow, which was renewed for a sixth season in January this year.

On a show where there have been many incarnations of Black Canary, not to mention an alternative world or two, Harkavy’s Drake has been taking on the role bit by bit since joining Arrow in the latter half of the fifth season. That transformation to meta-human, as they say on Arrow, and taking up the Canary mantle followed the death of that other Canary Laurel Lance, played by Katie Cassidy – and yes, there was that Earth-2 return of sorts that threw fans for a bit who hoped that Cassidy’s Black Canary was back. Along with that, it seems that Season 6 will see a deeper evolution of sometimes over confident Wild Dog’s relationship with Amell’s Green Arrow.

Besides Reaper, Gonzalez’s previous credits include the role of Manny Marquis in Rush, and guest-starring roles on Rosewood and Mr. Robot. He’s repped by Domain Talent and Framework Entertainment.

As well as playing Alisha on TWD Harkavy also guest-starred on Constantine and played Rebecca in Dolphin Tale 1 and 2. She’s repped by APA and Brevard Talent Group.