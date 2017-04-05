Arnaldo D’Alfonso has been promoted to executive VP and Global Head of Theatrical Creative Advertising and Creative Director and will continue to report to the studio’s head of marketing Pam Levine. D’Alfonso, who joined the studio 10 years ago, will oversee creative advertising efforts for the studio’s theatrical releases on a worldwide basis. The new job for D’Alfonso takes effect immediately. The move comes as Levine, who re-joined the studio herself just eight months ago from HBO, is still putting in place her marketing team.

“Arnaldo’s tremendous creative instincts and problem-solving skills give him an unwavering focus on producing the best and most original work, while never losing sight of our strategic objectives,” said Ms. Levine. “As we build a truly global marketing department at Fox, he is the perfect choice to unify our international and domestic teams and capitalize on our superior creative talent.”

D’Alfonso first joined Fox in 2007 and has led creative campaigns for such box office successes (and franchises) as Planet of the Apes, Avatar, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Night at the Museum, and Ice Age as well as with Life of Pi and Deadpool (to name a few). He joined the studio after seven years at Walt Disney Studios, where he worked on films such as Finding Nemo, Cars and The Incredibles.