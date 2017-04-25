We’ll have to wait a little longer for Apple Music’s release of CBS’ Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

Apple announced at the Code Media conference in February that the show, the portal’s first series, based on James Corden’s popular Late Late Show segment, would debut in April, but that has now been delayed, according to Reuters and confirmed by CBS.

Apple did not explain the delay, but told Reuters in a statement that “Carpool Karaoke: The Series will premiere on Apple Music later this year.”

CBS Television Studios said in a statement: “We’re excited about our ‘Carpool Karaoke’ for Apple Music, and look forward to everyone seeing it later this year.”

Apple also canceled a scheduled a premiere party for the show in Los Angeles without explanation just days before it was to take place in March, and a rescheduled Monday launch party also was postponed, Reuters reports.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series features 16 celebrity hosts — one of whom is Corden, riding in a car together belting out their favorite tunes. Will Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, Seth MacFarlane, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, Jeff Gordon, John Cena are among the celebrities also scheduled to appear in the series.