Tyra Banks is doing without the contestant age limit for America’s Next Top Model’s 24th cycle and second on VH1. The model and producer announced the news via Twitter, saying in a video that they are removing the previous 27 years and younger age requirement.

“There have been 23 cycles of America’s Next Top Model, and every single cycle we say you have to be 27 years old or younger,” Banks stated in the video. “You know what I hear all the time? ‘Tyra, come on! Why have an age limit?’ So, you know what? I’m taking that age limit off. You want to audition for America’s Next Top Model? I don’t care how old you are, honey. You just need to know how to smize and be open to learning how to work the runway like a supermodel.”

Banks, who hosted all 22 seasons of ANTM on UPN and the CW, is returning as host of the modeling competition show. She will also continue to executive produce alongside Ken Mok. Production for the new cycle will begin this summer.

Additionally, Banks was also recently named the new host of America’s Got Talent, replacing Nick Cannon. Check out her video announcement below.