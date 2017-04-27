Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park International has taken international sales on the feature adaptation of the Anton Chekhov play The Seagull starring Annette Bening and Saoirse Ronan. Pic is currently in the final stages of post production. The Seagull was previously represented by K5.

Pic is directed by Michael Mayer, who is best known as the Tony Award-winning theater director of the hit Broadway musicals Spring Awakening, American Idiot, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch as well as feature director of A Home at the End of the World. Corey Stoll, Elisabeth Moss and newcomer Billy Howle also star. Stephan Kram, the 2016 Tony Award winner for The Humans, wrote the feature adaptation. While set in 1903 Russia, The Seagull is fresh and modern and as relevant now as when it was first produced. It is the story of eight people, all of whom are fatally in love with the wrong person.

The Seagull is produced by Tom Hulce, Leslie Urdang, Robert Salerno and Jay Franke and David Herro. WME and CAA are handling North American rights.

Said Hyde Park’s Carl Clifton “We’re delighted to have brought The Seagull into the Hyde Park fold and I’m personally thrilled to continue working with Leslie and Tom on it. We can’t wait to screen the film to buyers everywhere and to bring this evergreen classic to audiences across the world.”