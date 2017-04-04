“Girls can do anything a boy can do – and more!.” says a spunky Amybeth McNulty who stars as the titular character in Anne, Netflix’s remimagining of the beloved Anne of Green Gables novel.

Anne is a coming-of-age story about an outsider who, against all odds and many challenges, fights for love and acceptance and her place in the world. Set in Prince Edward Island in the late 1890s, the series centers on Anne Shirley (McNulty), a young orphaned girl who, after an abusive childhood spent in orphanages and the homes of strangers, is mistakenly sent to live with an aging sister and brother. Over time, 13-year-old Anne will transform the lives of Marilla (Geraldine James) and Matthew Cuthbert (R.H. Thomson) and eventually the entire small town in which they live with her unique spirit, fierce intellect and brilliant imagination. Anne’s adventures will reflect timeless and topical issues including themes of identity, feminism, bullying and prejudice.

Showrunner Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad, Flesh and Bone) and Miranda de Pencier (Thanks For Sharing, Beginners) are executive producers. Susan Murdoch is a producer. Anne is a Northwood Entertainment production for CBC and Netflix.

The eight-episode series begins streaming May 12 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer above.