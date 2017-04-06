Hulu and Annapurna Pictures just pacted for a major output licensing agreement that will grant Hulu the pay one window streaming rights to films released by the company, which is becoming a mini-major studio along the lines of the old Miramax or Weinstein Company. Under terms of the the multi-year deal, future films released by Annapurna Pictures will stream exclusively on Hulu following their theatrical release. The deal marks the biggest film output licensing agreement for Hulu, as well as the first-of-its-kind agreement for Annapurna Pictures. The first release will be the Kathryn Bigelow-directed Unititled Detroit Project which is also getting the full force of Annapurna’s new marketing and distribution team behind it.

The Hulu deal follows a string of multi-year, pay one window output agreements with independent distributors including IFC Films for documentaries and Magnolia Pictures. In addition, Hulu recently set deals with EPIX and The Walt Disney Studios that significantly expanded and reinforced Hulu’s increased efforts in film over the past year.

Chris Corabi, Josh Small, and Don Hardison negotiated the deal on behalf of Annapurna. More to come …